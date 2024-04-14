Montgomery County residents not happy about proposed real estate tax increase

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will vote on the “proposed budget” Monday.

People are upset there because of the potential increase in real estate tax.

Here’s what we know at this time, the proposed total budget is about 255 million dollars.

about 155 million will go to Montgomery County schools for its operating budget

part of the proposed budget includes adding 6 full-time county positions like multimedia specialist, and volunteer coordinator

the county administrator wants to also give a 5 percent raise to all county employees

According to county staff, funding the proposed budget is coming from citizens with a raise in real estate taxes from 70 cents to 75 cents per 100 dollars of the assessed value of the home in Montgomery County.

“Today people are concerned about how they will pay for necessities including food, roof over their head, tax increase and pay off the national debt in the future,” Joanne Price with

People had a chance to speak out about the proposed real estate tax at a meeting.

“Consider this a rhetorical question, how many of you met a tax increase that you liked, how many of you have had to hold two jobs to pay the bills, the household and feed your family,” one speaker said.

Montgomery County Administrator Angela Hill said in the presentation online quote:

“The Fiscal Year 2025 proposed budget of $256.6 million and real estate tax increase of 75 cents per 100 of assessed value provides funding that will address identified needs in response to our growing community.”

