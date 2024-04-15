Down by Downtown Music Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Have any plans this weekend? Have an itch to get outside and listen to music? Well, you are in luck because the Down by Downtown Music Festival is back.

The festival is happening in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Marathon weekend.

The festivities will start this Thursday and the weekend will showcase over 22 music acts, with a majority of them being free.

More than 18 venues from coffee shops to breweries will host the different music acts and the idea is for the community to discover new music.

“It’s a way for people from outside the community to come and really see the vibrance of what makes our community so awesome, but also for residents who could care less about running but want to get involved with the music, for them to come out,” Pete Eshelman, director of Roanoke Outside Foundation said.

The big headline concert will be on Friday night featuring Margo Price in Elmwood Park.