An accidental Roanoke house fire that happened last Friday (April 12) has left one resident displaced and more than $160,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2700 block of Huntington Blvd NW at about 6:35 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Authorities said the fire spread to the home’s attic and into the story and roof due to heavy winds.

We’re told no one was hurt in this incident.