Crews suspend ground search for missing Henry County man

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – There is still no sign of a 79-year-old missing Henry County man who disappeared on Friday.

Kenneth Turner was last seen at his home on Massie Drive in Fieldale.

No new updates on Tuesday is what law enforcement said led them to suspend the ground search.

However, they said the investigation into his disappearance will continue. They will follow up as new leads or tips come in.

Turner is 6′4″ and about 240 pounds and was last seen wearing navy sweatpants.

“Being since Friday night since somebody’s spoken to him, and today being Tuesday,” Sandy Hines, captain of investigations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. “That does concern us.”

Hines said early dementia may be setting in for Turner and he has diabetes, which requires insulin.

“The sugar levels can go high and cause mental status issues, can actually start causing organ failure and the body can actually start shutting down because of the extremely high sugar levels,” Matt Tatum, director of public safety for Henry County said.

Turner is believed to have left on foot, so most searches have been ground searches. They’ve suspended water searches after looking there on Monday, and they said an air search won’t be helpful.

“With the foliage on the trees and the wooded area, air is not effective,” Tatum said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks you to give them a call at 276-656-4200 if you have tips.