Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 79-year-old man

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate 79-year-old Kenneth Wayne Turner.

Officials said Turner was last seen by his family members at his home on Massie Drive in Fieldale on Friday.

He was then reported missing on Saturday.

Officials believe he walked from his home.

Turner is described at 6′4″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants.

Multiple agencies are actively searching for Turner in the Fielddale and Bassett areas.

If you have any information regarding Turner’s whereabouts or have seen him recently, please contact 911 or the Martinsville-Henry County Communications Center at 276-638-8751.