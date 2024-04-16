Montgomery County Board of Supervisors delays tax rate vote until state budget finalized

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County residents will have to wait at least one more week to find out if they will be paying more in their real estate taxes.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is currently considering a proposal that would increase the county’s budget by $18.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year with a tax increase.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The largest portion of the added funds would go to the Montgomery County schools.

The current $254.6 million proposal would raise the real estate tax rate by 5 cents, from 70 cents per $100 of assessed value to 75 cents to generate additional revenue.

However, at a special called meeting on Monday, the board agreed to hold off on a vote until the General Assembly and Gov. Youngkin can agree on a budget.

“It’s very challenging because the state has not told us or the localities in Virginia how much money they’re going to receive. This is especially critical in the school situation,” Chairwoman Mary Biggs said.

The proposed increase also would provide for a 5% pay increase for all county employees.

Biggs tells 10 News that even if the state doesn’t approve a budget, the plan is for Montgomery County to approve one at their next meeting on Monday.

“Since we collect taxes twice a year in Montgomery County, we really need to have that decision made so that the tax books and everything can be organized because the taxes will be due June 5,” Biggs said.