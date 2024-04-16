79º
Two hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County

Both tractor-trailers caught fire from the impact of the crash, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Wythe County crash involving two tractor-trailers that sent both drivers to the hospital.

According to police, the crash happened Monday at 9:50 p.m. at the interchange of Interstate 81 northbound and Interstate 77 in Wythe County.

We’re told one tractor-trailer had parked partially in the emergency lane and partially in the right northbound lane of I-81 when it was struck in the rear by another northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash pushed the tractor-trailer into the guardrail and both vehicles caught fire.

According to VSP, the driver of the first tractor-trailer, Ricky G. Hammond of Phoenix, Arizona suffered minor injuries and was charged with improper stopping on a highway.

Authorities said the second driver, Khamid Eshkobilov of Brooklyn, New York, suffered serious injuries.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

