Amtrak is coming to Christiansburg

CHRISTAINSBURG, Va. – You’ll soon be able to plan those trips to our nation’s biggest cities once The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority extends service to the New River Valley.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said there are three possibilities where the train could be located.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The first location could be off Cinnabar Road near the Redeemer Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church; the second could be west of the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, and then, the third could be a stop at both locations.

Leaders said the train is much needed.

“It’s pretty obvious that Virginians need another alternative. They’re tired of sitting in their cars. They are tired of sitting in traffic. So, we actually offer four corridors of service coming down from Washington, D.C. You can go to Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond or Roanoke. All four of those lines saw increases just last month,” said Communications Manager Karina Romero with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

The cost and when the train will be finished depends on the location.

If the Amtrak train is off of Cinnabar Road, it will be completed by 2028 and cost almost $400 million. If it’s near the mall, it would be finished by 2030 and cost almost $800 million. Finally, a stop at both locations would cost more than $950 million, and it wouldn’t be completed until 2030.

You can help decide where the location will be by taking a survey, which closes May 17. There are also three public meetings where rail authority leaders will share plans with the public. One is today at the Blacksburg Farmer’s Market from 2 pm to 6 pm. It’s also hosting an open house on April 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 at the Montgomery County Government Center.

This will be the first passenger rail in Christiansburg since 1979.

Some businesses that 10 News spoke with said they are excited about this new possibility.

“I think that it’s great that Montgomery County is willing to be innovative and open up to new doors, and I think we’re growing,” said owner Jeanie Ratliff with Todd’s Jewelry and Design.

General Manager Robbi Hockett said it will help small businesses in the area.

“It’s gonna be kind of a game changer for us. Just all the students will be traveling over here to grab the passenger rail and all the people that are coming to town and trying out Christiansburg for the first time,” Hockett.