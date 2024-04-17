Danville officials seeking community input on road safety in the area

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville officials want to hear from its residents on road safety in the region.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission/Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization is working with residents and safety personnel to create a “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Action Plan, through a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the Danville MPO, the effort will improve roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries for all roadway users. Danville and Pittsylvania stakeholders will work with a team of consultants and officials to identify safety needs and develop the safety action plan.

“As our region continues to grow, it is important that our citizens feel safe,” said Lee Vogler, Danville City Councilman and MPO Board Member. “The Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan is a critical part of making that a reality. I encourage our citizens to take part in this process and help us, as leaders, shape our region’s future.”

The WPPDC is seeking the community’s input about their roadway concerns by taking a survey. Those who participate in the survey have the option to be entered into a raffle to win a gift card.

To take the survey, click here.

For more information on the planning process and how to get involved in Safe Streets and Roads for All, click here.