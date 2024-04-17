Northwest Roanoke crash leaves driver hospitalized

A portion of Liberty Road in Roanoke is closed due to a crash, according to RPD.

ROANOKE, Va. – A driver was hospitalized and charges are pending after a crash in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on Liberty Road from Burrell Street to Gayle Street in front of Lincoln Terrace Elementary, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Officers said at this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area as police investigate the scene.

We’re told a driver was headed north and crashed into a power pole right before hitting at least one unoccupied vehicle.

The driver was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

