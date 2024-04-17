79º
Salem Red Sox Education Day game hits it out of the park

This is the 17th annual education day

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox annual Education Day game was a home run for education.

Nearly 30 schools from all across the region came out in full force to see a special game between the Sox and the Lynchburg Hillcats.

It’s the 17th year in a row they’ve held this event.

Thousands of students got the full ballpark experience.

It’s something teachers we spoke with say they’ve been waiting for all year.

“I feel like a lot of these kids this is a first time for them. It’s not something they’d typically get to do perhaps with their family, so this is a perfect experience and they’re enjoying it” Roanoke City teacher Madeline Easterling said.

