VDOT raising awareness about work zone safety

Work zones are temporary — actions behind the wheel can last forever.

That’s the message being shared as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

On Wednesday, VDOT is encouraging everyone to wear orange to get the word out. A vigil was also held this afternoon at the worker’s memorial on Afton Mountain.

13 people died in Virginia Work Zones last year, and most of the deaths are preventable if drivers pay attention.

‘There are stories of VDOT employees who have young children who kiss their kids goodbye in the morning, and they never came back home,” said VDOT Communications Manager Len Stevens.

“You have a lot going on in work zones, you have workers moving around, sometimes you have heavy equipment and machinery. You have to watch out for that. And if you’re not entirely focused, bad things can happen in a hurry,” said Stevens.

“We know that we’re in people’s way lots of times but we really need to be there to do our job and we really depend on other people to keep us safe as we’re out there,” said VDOT Salem District Spokesperson Jen Ward.

There will also be a statewide moment of silence on Friday to honor those killed on the job.