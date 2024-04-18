Bubba’s 33 restaurant bringing 200 jobs to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s new Bubba’s 33 is bringing 200 new jobs to the area.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

The restaurant, located at 4824 Valley View Avenue NW, is hiring for all part-time and full-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

Bubba’s 33 is set to open in mid-May, and will be open daily for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.

The new location marks Bubba’s 33′s 46th location in the nation.

Anyone interested in applying can do so in person at the hiring trailer Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online here.