Fugitive wanted in Botetourt County for sexual battery apprehended in Mexico

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man who was wanted in Botetourt County has been apprehended after fleeing to Mexico, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Michael D. Hightower, Jr. is facing four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Deputies told 10 News that Hightower is currently in custody in Webb County, Texas, and is set to be extradited back to Botetourt County.

On Friday at 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office in addition to the U.S. Marshals Service-Roanoke Division is slated to hold a press conference where they will highlight the joint effort leading to Hightower’s arrest.

