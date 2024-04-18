Local heroes recognized at Celebration of Heroes breakfast

We’re once again partnering with the Red Cross in its Celebration of Heroes — recognizing those making an impact in the community.

Thursday, heroes across our area were honored at the Celebration of Heroes Breakfast at Hotel Roanoke.

We’ve featured many over the past few weeks on WSLS. Leaders say it’s important to take the time to recognize these individuals.

“The Red Cross, 90 percent of what we do is done by volunteers, and I think it’s very important we have an opportunity to step back and recognize those individuals that help others,” said Sam Lionberger, chairman of Red Cross Heroes board.

From veterans, firefighters, teachers, animal advocates, and even a Good Samaritan, the Red Cross shared their stories of heroism.

10 News very own Jenna Zibton mc’d the event.

