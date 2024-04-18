Preps underway for the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – Preparations are well underway for America’s toughest road race — the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

Friday, thousands of people will pour into Roanoke as they gear up for the festivities.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Packet pick-up for racers begins Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. while race events kick off at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Oh my gosh! All of it! But mostly just seeing everybody. I think the starting is one of my favorite things, the moment that we start at 7:35 on Saturday morning, it’s always kind of an exciting moment for me,” Roanoke Outside Foundation Event Manager Kait Pedigo said.

Organizers said even though the race is this weekend, they still need volunteers to be course marshals and more.

Information on how to volunteer can be found here.