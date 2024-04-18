Pulaski County man charged in death of 25-year-old man

A Pulaski County man has been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Pulaski County man has been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after deputies were called to the 4800 block of Lee Highway for a report of a disturbance on April 2. Once at the scene, they found Chad O. Pennington, of Hiwassee, dead.

Authorities have now learned that Pennington was shot multiple times by Daniel Nathan Janack, who then proceeded to steal his vehicle and flee to North Carolina.

On April 3 at about 5 a.m., Janack was arrested in Selma, North Carolina following a police chase where he drove Pennington’s vehicle.

On Wednesday (April 17), he was extradited back to Virginia and is currently facing the following charges: