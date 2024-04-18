Virginia senators introduce gun safety bill on 17th anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On the 17th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting, Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced a new bill to reduce gun violence across the nation.

The two senators introduced the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act.

The bill includes mandates on reporting lost and stolen guns, preventing children from accessing firearms, and a one-handgun-a-month policy.

Senator Tim Kaine, who was governor in 2007 when tragedy struck Virginia Tech, said he never wants to live through a day like April 16 again.

“I still interact with young people who are no longer young, whose parents were killed, and I interact with parents whose children were killed, and I still do,” said Kaine. “I kind of feel like I have unfinished business in respect to those people.”

This bill builds on the commonwealth’s commonsense framework to reduce gun violence introduced in 2020.