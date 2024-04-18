Win a $100 gift card by participating in a commuter survey for Lynchburg area

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You could score a $100 gift card by taking a Central Virginia Planning District Commission survey that’s looking to find out how those in the Lynchburg area get to work.

There are two commuter surveys: one for individuals, and the other for business owners, HR reps and management.

By taking the survey, people will help identify current commuting patterns, challenges and opportunities. It’ll be available until May 17 and people who participate will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

The results will be used to guide future commuter service programming initiatives in the region.