Declawing cats soon to be illegal in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A new law in the Commonwealth is geared towards our feline friends.

Starting July 1, it is illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats.

The procedure is typically done to prevent the cat from scratching someone, or at furniture, but animal experts say declaring your cat can lead to a lifetime of pain.

“Declawing is a surgical amputation, so it takes off the tip of essentially those toes, it takes some bone off so that the claw doesn’t regrow back,” Director of Marketing and Communications for the RVSPCA Julie Rickmond said.

The RVSCPA tells us there are other ways to keep your cat from scratching, like claw caps or regularly trimming their nails.