HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County crash has resulted in the death of a 41-year-old Fieldale woman, according to Virginia State Police.

On Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., Kristina Rouse Janey was driving on Fairystone Park Highway, close to Woody Circle, in a Dodge Neon when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

State troopers confirmed that she died at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation