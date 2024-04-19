National Volunteer Month brings awareness for local non-profit, Feeding Southwest Virginia

It’s National Volunteer Month, and Feeding Southwest Virginia’s whole non-profit runs off of the generosity of its volunteers.

Feeding Southwest Virginia said their non-profit relies on around 3,000 volunteers a year to clean, organize, and sort all the food.

The non-profit serves over 26 counties and nine cities in the Southwest Virginia area and said they wouldn’t be able to handle those numbers without their volunteers.

“It reaches a lot of families and a lot of people,” said Neil Morris, a volunteer at FSWVA.

“For me, I grew up with my mom on food stamps so we came to food banks quite often, so just for me it’s realizing how far I’ve come in my adulthood and then being able to help those families who needed the help when I needed the help,” said Mackenzie Wilcox, a volunteer at FSWVA.

Want to volunteer? You can learn more about what you can do to take action here.