TSA officers stop man from bringing loaded handgun onto flight at Roanoke Airport

TSA officers stopped a Blue Ridge man from bringing a gun past the security checkpoint at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Thursday. (Transportation Security Administration)

TSA officers stopped a Blue Ridge man from bringing a gun past the security checkpoint at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Officials said the 9mm gun was loaded with 15 bullets, including one in the chamber. TSA officers discovered the handgun in the man’s carry-on bag after they were alerted by the X-ray unit.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Law enforcement confiscated the weapon, and the man now faces a stiff financial penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. Officials said the penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“Bringing a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber to an airport security checkpoint introduces an unnecessary security risk to our officers and to fellow travelers,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “This individual had a firearm permit and individuals with permits should have a much better understanding of how to safely secure a firearm for a flight.”

As a reminder, passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Here’s a look at how to properly travel with a firearm.