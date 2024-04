ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-581N between the Franklin and Wonju exits in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said a car broke down and was stopped in the traffic lane when it was hit by two other vehicles. We’re told two individuals were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.