47 charged, over $1.6 million seized in ‘Operation Shockwave’ Lynchburg drug bust

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg law enforcement effort, titled “Operation Shockwave,” resulted in the prosecution of 47 people and the seizure of over $1.6 million in illegal drugs, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies led to undercover operations including drug and gun purchases, search warrants, and interactions of frug and gun suppliers couriers.

LPD said the operation resulted in the combined seizure of 4.9 kilograms of fentanyl, over 48,000 pressed fentanyl pills, over 6 kilograms of cocaine, over 3.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 164 grams of heroin, and 40 firearms.

We’re told the potency of the fentanyl has the capacity to kill over 200,000 people.

47 people were prosecuted, including the following:

Charles Jerome Goode of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of an imitation controlled substance, straw purchase of a firearm

Matthew Ogden Lynchburg, VA: Firearm by Felon, larceny of a firearm

Delano Alan Butler of Martinsburg, WV: Racketeering (RICO), conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering and continuing criminal enterprise.

Michelle Lee Byrd of Martinsburg, WV: Racketeering (RICO), conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering

Oshea Jackson of Lynchburg, VA: Racketeering (RICO), distribution of controlled fentanyl and cocaine, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

April Davidson of Lynchburg, VA: Racketeering (RICO), possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine

Marcavius Rose of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x5) and methamphetamine (x1)

Darial Green of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x4), possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Quentin Wesley of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Paul Phelps of Lynchburg, VA: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Stephan Spinner of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Jerome Hall of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Ernest Miller of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Kevon McDaniel of Lynchburg, VA: Possess firearm with a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, reckless endangerment

Fulton Watson of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of fentanyl (x2)

Joel Wright of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x4)

Brandon Lee Hall of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of fentanyl (x3)

John Ashley of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine

Jakiva Cobbs of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine

Alphonso Worley of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine

Antonio Charlton of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x2)

Deshawn Chesnutt of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x2)

Brian Rose of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x2)

Julian Venable of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Timothy Paige of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x3)

Michael Lamont Payne of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x4), firearm by convicted felon

Kerry Martin of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of fentanyl (x4)

Kathleen Moorman of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of methamphetamine (x2)

Jermaine Parker of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine (x2)

Joseph Jones of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of cocaine

Demetrius Withers of Lynchburg, VA: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Jonathan Early of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine (WANTED)

Julian Slaughter of Lynchburg, VA: Distribution of methamphetamine (x2) (WANTED)

Lynchburg Police said an additional 9 defendants were charged with federal crimes including drug distribution, firearms trafficking, use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.