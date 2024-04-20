LIST: Earth Day events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia

Have plans yet for Earth Day?

Earth Day is Monday, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate the day with friends and family or give back to the environment, we’ve got you covered.

From planting a tree to joining a clean-up effort, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the planet we live on.

Here’s a list of events happening in our region for Earth Day:

Saturday, April 20

Lynchburg

Roanoke

Trek Lincoln Earth Day Ride - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trek Bicycle Roanoke. Go green or go home! Show the planet some love and join us for a fun ride and Earth Day celebration.

Natural Bridge

Earth Day Recycling Drive - 10 a.m. at Natural Bridge State Park. Make a difference this Earth Day weekend by donating your plastic to Natural Bridge State Park.

Moneta

Kid Gardening Program - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Moneta/SML Library. Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with us as we plant some native flowers and shrubs in the library garden as part of our new Memorial Garden Project in honor of Lib Walker and Marge Cooper!

Martinsville

Earth Day Family Day - 10 a.m. to midnight at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. Celebrate Earth Day at this fun Family Day for all ages. Enjoy face painting, games and crafts with the Teen Arts Council.

Botetourt County

Botetourt Farmers Market Earth Day Market - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Botetourt Farmer’s Market .Join us at the Daleville Town Center for our special Earth Day Market! Let’s celebrate our planet together with local vendors and handmade goods.

Hillsville

Earth Day Celebration at Blue Unicorn - 10 a.m. at Blue Unicorn Mountain Retreat in Hillsville. An all day event with a variety of amazing local facilitators.

Blacksburg

Earth Day Extravaganza at Blacksburg New School - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Kids can enjoy our open playground and outdoor games, check out live insects and learn more about bugs, and more.

Halifax County

Earth Day Extravaganza at Halifax Market Place - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, food, and lot’s of children’s activities as well as family-friendly fun.

Monday, April 22

Roanoke County

Earth Day Plant Giveaway - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Roanoke County Public Library. Come and celebrate Earth Day and pick up a free plant. We will have tomato and pepper seedlings, succulents, and wild flowers. Available while supplies last.

Saturday, April 27

Roanoke

Party for the Planet - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill Mountain Park in Roanoke. Join us as we celebrate Earth Day with our friends Clean Valley Council & the Roanoke Arts Commission with a day full of conservation themed activities and fun for the whole family.

