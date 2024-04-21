Lynchburg Police investigating Waffle House shooting

LYNCBHURG, Va. – Around 3 Sunday morning, Lynchburg Police officers responded to 2137 Wards Road in reference to a large fight. As officers were in route, 911 calls came in about shots being fired during the incident.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene, they located two individuals with gunshot wounds inside the Waffle House.

LPD officers provided aid until medics arrived.

Detectives said the suspect fled in what is believed to be a black Nissan sedan. One victim, 30 years of age, is in stable condition and the other victim, 74 years of age, is in critical condition. Both are currently being treated at the Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-4174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.