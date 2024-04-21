Police investigating shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say approximately 3 Sunday morning, they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Officers responded to the location and located evidence of a shooting outside of a business in the area, but there were no victims on scene.

Recommended Videos

A short time later, officers say they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital privately.

Roanoke Police responded to the hospital to speak with the adult male victim who was receiving treatment for what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.