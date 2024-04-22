19-year-old charged in Montgomery County fatal crash

19-year-old Tehya Littlejohn, charged with involuntary manslaughter by driving under the influence. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – A 19-year-old woman was charged after a crash in Montgomery County left a 60-year-old man dead on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 7:25 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and Christiansburg Fire and Rescue responded to the 2400 block of Riner Road/Route 8, near the intersection with Smith Creek Road.

We’re told deputies arrived to find a two-vehicle head-on crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, an Acura, driven by 19-year-old Tehya Littlejohn of Cherokee, North Carolina was traveling toward Christiansburg when the car crossed the center line, striking a Ford Probe.

The driver of the Probe, 60-year-old Jeffrey Trimble of Blacksburg was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. A passenger in the Acura was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Littlejohn was charged with involuntary manslaughter by driving under the influence and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.

MCSO said the case remains under investigation by the New River Regional Crash Investigation Team.