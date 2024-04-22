Lynchburg city leaders react to Waffle House shooting as new details released

LYNCHBURG, Va. – City leaders are responding to new details in an early morning shooting at a Waffle House in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg police said it happened Sunday before 3 a.m.

The victims are a 74-year-old security guard and a 30-year-old man, and police said both are in stable condition.

Two people have been arrested. Omarian Fitch faces multiple charges including malicious wounding and Shantia Turpin faces multiple charges too, including obstruction of justice.

One video posted on social media shows a fight between multiple people, one appearing to be one of the victims. While it’s not clear what the fight was about, we know gunshots rang out after.

Another video circulating online shows the moment one of the Waffle House shooting victims started a Facebook Live shortly after he was shot.

While Lynchburg police declined to speak on camera, they said that since 2021 they’ve had 75 calls for service at the same Waffle House.

The last shots fired call was in 2021, and shots were fired in 2020 as well.

Waffle House communications responded to the shooting saying, “..because this still remains an active police investigation, we defer all questions to the local authorities handling it. We have no further statement.”

The startling images circulating online have city leaders calling for change.

“Our city deserves better than that because everybody goes to that Waffle House, our family goes to that Waffle House, people’s families worked at that Waffle House,” Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed said. “That’s unacceptable.”

“I looked at not only the individual who shot the video but looking at the people in there, those employees, and how they seemed to just be so devastated, overwhelmed,” Dr. James Camm One Community One Voice said.

City leaders encourage people to see something, said something to make sure acts of violence don’t continue in the Hill City.

“Just make sure the community knows that we all have a part to play,” Dr. Camm said.