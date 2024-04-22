‘PLAWKers’ cleaning up for Earth Day

ROANOKE. Va. – On this Earth Day, one group in Roanoke is teaching kids the importance of taking care of our planet.

The ‘Park PLAWKers’ meet monthly to keep our parks and greenways clean.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

‘PLAWK’ stands for “pick up litter and walk.”

The Park PLAWKers are a group of mainly parents, teaching their young kids how to clean up trash and keep their community clean.

The kids and parents alike spend several hours making sure the parks are spick and span.

“It’s very important to teach them to keep our spaces clean, to pick up after themselves, and respect the environment and places around them,” PLAWKer Christine Troester said.

There are several other “PLAWKing” groups in the Roanoke Valley.

Information on all of these groups and their upcoming events can be found here.