Senator Mark Warner speaks at Virginia Association of School Superintendents Spring Conference

The senator spoke at the conference in Roanoke Monday morning

Peter Mason, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Mark Warner addressed the Virginia Association of School Superintendents at their 2024 Spring Conference Monday morning.

He provided an update from Congress and discussed his efforts at the federal level to support students, teachers, and school administrators.

“I hope in a post-COVID world, that the idea of broadband, high speed, affordable was not a ‘nice to have’ but an absolute essential,” Warner said.

Senator Warner also touched on current opportunities and challenges in K-12 education such as the use of AI in education, crumbling school buildings, and teacher retention.

