Two killed, one hurt in Bedford County crash involving stolen motorcycle

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were killed and another was hurt in a Bedford County crash that involved a stolen motorcycle, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened Saturday (April 20) at about 11:45 p.m. on Route 24 at its intersection with Goodview Road, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

We’re told state police were pursuing an eastbound stolen 2013 Harley Davidson driven by 46-year-old Travis Wayne Perdue, of Thaxton, Virginia. Perdue then hit a 2016 Subaru Legacy that was making a left turn onto Goodview Road. Both Perdue and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Perdue and the passenger, 35-year-old Michael Billy Bishop, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they both died, according to VSP.

The driver of the Subaru was wearing her seatbelt and was also transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities have confirmed that speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.