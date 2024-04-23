New mural on display in Downtown Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Downtown Vinton just got a new look.

A freshly painted mural is bringing color to Vinton that will start a new series called “Lady Appalachia” and the muralist is Jon Murrill — fitting, right?

Murrill is a native of Vinton and said, it’s special to bring his art to a place only five minutes away from where he grew up.

You can spot Lady Appalachia on Pollard Street as it wraps around a downtown building.

The mural took six weeks, and it showcases a panoramic of the Blue Ridge from Vinton’s perspective, with Lady Appalachia as the star of the show.

“So, we see here I kind of designed her to have features of nature that we wouldn’t necessarily see on a woman every day, you know deer spot freckles, birds nest crown, moss growing up her fingers and these particular features of the character are meant to symbolize how close we relate to the land around us here in Virginia,” Murrill said.

Murrill will take his artistic skills to Stewart, Virginia to start his next mural in the Lady Appalachia series.