Tick-borne illnesses on the rise in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Tick season is back, and 10 News talked with a doctor and professor with Virginia Tech’s Carilion Clinic.

Dr. Stephanie Lareau said it’s especially important that you spray yourself with tick repellent when you’re in the woods or long grass.

That’s because the amount of tick-borne illnesses in Southwest Virginia is growing.

“In the past two decades it’s almost doubled in size,” Dr. Lareau said. “As climate has changed the vectors for these, such as the deer become more populated, the ticks have been able to survive the winter, so they’re here more and they transmit disease amongst themselves.”

Dr. Lareau said you can actually seek preventative medicine for Lyme Disease if you find a black-legged tick and suspect it’s been on you for more than 36 hours.

She also recommends wearing light-colored clothing so you can spot a tick easier when you check yourself before coming inside.