Cheaper movie tickets at Regal Valley View Grande

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Regal Valley View Grande movie theater in Roanoke. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – You can save more than $2 a ticket now at Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke.

New pricing started Friday and could save your family big time.

Adult tickets after 4 p.m. are just $9 now and any other ticket for a child or adult is $7.

New Regal Valley View Grande ticket pricing. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“Even though ticket prices may be lower, the quality of entertainment will stay the same blockbuster size with upcoming hits like The Fall Guy, The Garfield Movie, IF, Furiosa, and Inside Out 2 coming to theatres soon,” said a statement from Regal.

It’s important to note, Regal says additional up-charges may apply for showtimes in premium formats like 3D, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, ScreenX, and VIP where applicable.

