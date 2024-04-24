Cheaper movie tickets at Regal Valley View Grande

ROANOKE, Va. – You can save more than $2 a ticket now at Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke.

New pricing started Friday and could save your family big time.

Adult tickets after 4 p.m. are just $9 now and any other ticket for a child or adult is $7.

“Even though ticket prices may be lower, the quality of entertainment will stay the same blockbuster size with upcoming hits like The Fall Guy, The Garfield Movie, IF, Furiosa, and Inside Out 2 coming to theatres soon,” said a statement from Regal.

It’s important to note, Regal says additional up-charges may apply for showtimes in premium formats like 3D, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, ScreenX, and VIP where applicable.