Henry County investing $24 million in Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A multi-million dollar investment could help attract businesses and jobs to Henry County.

The county just announced a $24 million project to begin grading a lot at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The county received a $22 million state grant and a matching $6 million grant from the Harvest Foundation to make it happen.

County leaders said it’s a big step forward.

“Economic development is one of our key pillars for our board of supervisors, so being able to push the envelope on this and get this massive project would be fantastic for our community,” said Brandon Martin, the county’s public information officer.

The 150-acre lot is the only in Virginia of its size with access to rail and full utilities. The project could take a couple years to complete, but if a company is interested in the lot before that, the timeline could be expedited.