New River Health District investigating small number of pertussis cases in Montgomery County

The New River Health District is actively investigating a small number of confirmed and suspected cases of pertussis in Montgomery County.

According to the Health District, some of the cases were in school-aged children.

We’re told as part of the public health investigation, several people, including children, have received testing, treatment, and/or post-exposure antibiotics in accordance with the CDC.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious disease, characterized by severe coughing. The disease can be very severe in children less than one year of age.

Health District officials said pertussis is considered endemic throughout the Southwest Virginia region, meaning cases are routinely diagnosed in the area. Pertussis can be prevented by vaccination, but protection from illness may decrease over time.

