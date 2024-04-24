Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week is back

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for new places to eat, check out the Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week until April 30.

Roughly 10 restaurants are participating in the food event and will be serving up breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and even drinks.

“Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House always has a really awesome deal,” said Membership Director and Events Manager Erin Stanley with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We also have a newer restaurant at the West Lake area [called] The Bagel & I, which is some pretty amazing New York-style bagels. So, they’ve got great individual bagels that you can get but also sandwiches and salads and things like that.”

Some of the other participating restaurants include The Alley Cat, Olde Town Social House and the Rocky Mount Burger Company.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has hosted this event for the past four years to help boost local businesses.

“Just helps us promote the different restaurants around the lake. These restaurants get really busy during the tourist season. So, this gives us a little opportunity to let locals and others close by Roanoke to come out and try them out before they get super busy for the tourist season,” said Stanley.

Stanley also said it gives them a boost.

“Some of the restaurants close in the off-season. So, they’re just now opening back up. So, it’s a good way to give them a kickstart,” said Stanley.

If you dine or carry out at one of these restaurants, you can even win a gift card ranging from $10 to $25.