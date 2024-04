LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 74-year-old security guard shot in the face during the Lynchburg Waffle House shooting is making progress in her recovery.

Family members tell us Rosiland Ebelt was caught in the crossfire during that violent incident early Sunday morning.

They are not ready to speak on camera, but said she is now off the ventilator and sedatives.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.