70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Special Olympics Little Feet Meet held at Roanoke College

Greg Moore, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Little Feet Meet, Roanoke College, Special Olympics

Wednesday was a day where disabilities aren’t defining, as hundreds of kids participated in the Special Olympics Little Feet Meet at Roanoke College.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us the event providing an equal playing field for all.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos