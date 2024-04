Charges are pending against a former law enforcement official.

We’re told the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, Chad Wickline, resigned after leaving the scene of a car crash.

It happened on April 13 on Interstate 62.

No one was hurt, and no one else was involved, but it wasn’t reported until two days later.

The sheriff said Wickline, who previously served as the Clifton Forge Police Chief, chose to step down.