64º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke’s Presbyterian Community Center breaks ground on building expansion

Peter Mason, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Presbyterian Community Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke ministry is expanding to better serve people in need.

On Wednesday, the Presbyterian Community Center broke ground on its new building on Jamison Avenue.

It will provide more space for the pathways for youth afterschool programs, with classrooms for up to 80 children.

There will also be a food pantry and private interview rooms for households seeking financial aid.

“Our biggest hope for this expansion is not only to increase the service to the neighborhood for people needing the Presbyterian Community Center, but also to maybe jumpstart revitalization of Southeast Roanoke,” said Karen McNally, executive director of PCC.

Construction will take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos