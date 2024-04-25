Roanoke’s Presbyterian Community Center breaks ground on building expansion

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke ministry is expanding to better serve people in need.

On Wednesday, the Presbyterian Community Center broke ground on its new building on Jamison Avenue.

It will provide more space for the pathways for youth afterschool programs, with classrooms for up to 80 children.

There will also be a food pantry and private interview rooms for households seeking financial aid.

“Our biggest hope for this expansion is not only to increase the service to the neighborhood for people needing the Presbyterian Community Center, but also to maybe jumpstart revitalization of Southeast Roanoke,” said Karen McNally, executive director of PCC.

Construction will take about a year to complete.