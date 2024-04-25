Roanoke’s South County Trail extension opens

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County celebrated the extension of South County Trail on Thursday.

A ribbon cutting was held at Merriman Soccer Complex, and Penn Forest Elementary kids came to support.

To celebrate Arbor Day, new trees were planted in the area too.

The trail addition is a 1.1 mile loop that begins at South County Library, cuts through Starkey Park North and South, and ends at Merriman Soccer Complex.

“It’s really great for the folks here in South County because not only can you walk on our trails but it takes you through our parks where we have playgrounds, picnic shelters, different athletic fields for youth sports,” Alex North, Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said.

Funding for the trail extension came from Capital Maintenance Program Funds allocated by the Board of Supervisors.