Shootings in public places may prompt need for mental health support

LYNCHBURG, Va. – From a Waffle House to an apartment complex, shootings have been happening in public places in the region.

People who witness traumatic events may struggle with what they’ve seen.

10 News spoke to a counselor at Horizon Behavioral Health to find out how to manage it.

If you’re having nightmares, difficulty eating or sleeping, or other issues, that’s when professionals recommend seeking help.

Horizon Behavioral Health offers therapy for trauma, where you can work on creating safety in your mind, and processing what you’ve been through.

“Every person is different,” Christina Ferrell, a counselor and program manager said. “A traumatic experience for one is different from the other depending on what skills and tools they have, depending on what they’ve experienced in the past.”

Horizon has an after-hours line available for people who need help immediately. You can call (434) 522-8191.

The agency also offers gun locks to the public, with hopes of keeping guns out of the wrong hands.