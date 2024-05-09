Man dead after crash on US 460 in Botetourt Co.

All US-460 eastbound lanes are closed in Botetourt County near Fields Avenue due to a crash.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

One person died in this crash, a 69-year-old man.

Recommended Videos

Virginia State Police said 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer entering Route 460 from Healing Springs Road, attempted to cross both lanes of travel failing to yield the right-of-way, and was hit by a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer which was traveling east on Route 460. The tractor trailer then overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police. His name will be released once family is notified.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

All US-460 eastbound lanes are closed in Botetourt County near Fields Avenue due to a crash. A viewer tells 10 News a tractor-trailer is part of the crash and is on its side blocking all of the road.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday and backups are reported. At 1:39 p.m., those backups are .5 miles.

Virginia State Police is investigating and says the crash involves the tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

We’re working to get more information and have a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as we get them.