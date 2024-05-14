Two charged with indecent exposure after engaging in ‘lewd acts’ at Food Lion in Henry County

Two individuals are facing charges after engaging in what appeared to be sexual acts at the Stanleytown Food Lion, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two individuals are facing charges after engaging in what appeared to be sexual acts at the Stanleytown Food Lion, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Deputies said 33-year-old Adrienne Nicole St. Clair and 39-year-old Gene Branton Vaughn III were caught on store surveillance cameras partaking in the inappropriate behavior atop a pallet of mulch bags at the Food Lion, visible to bystanders.

On May 10, both St. Clair and Vaughn III were arrested and charged with indecent exposure, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by confinement of not more than 12 months in jail and/or a possible fine of not more than $2,500.

Vaughn III received no bond and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center, while St. Claire received a $1,500 bond.