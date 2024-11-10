Fire at National Center for Healthy Veterans burns down barn

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A fire at the National Center for Healthy Veterans resulted in their main barn being burned to the ground, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they, along with the Campbell County Fire Department, responded to reports of a fire at the National Center for Healthy Veterans around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, the main barn was engulfed in flames and fully burned to the ground. There were no injuries reported.

There was a Veterans Day Commemoration event planned for November 11 that featured Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl-Sears as the keynote speaker, however, it has been canceled due to the incident.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.