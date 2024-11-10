Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
57º
Join Insider

Local News

Fire at National Center for Healthy Veterans burns down barn

An event featuring Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor has been cancelled due to the fire

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, Veterans, National Center for Healthy veterans, Altavista, Campbell County
National Center for Healthy Veterans (National Center for Healthy Veterans)

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A fire at the National Center for Healthy Veterans resulted in their main barn being burned to the ground, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they, along with the Campbell County Fire Department, responded to reports of a fire at the National Center for Healthy Veterans around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, the main barn was engulfed in flames and fully burned to the ground. There were no injuries reported.

Recommended Videos

There was a Veterans Day Commemoration event planned for November 11 that featured Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl-Sears as the keynote speaker, however, it has been canceled due to the incident.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos