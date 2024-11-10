Taylor: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Taylor is a very outgoing teen who wants to a enjoy the simple things with a family like cooking together and hanging out in the backyard.

“My motive is sleep, eat dogs. Repeat. Dogs are my favorite animal. Wild animal, however, is wolf. My favorite type of dog specifically, I have three types of favorites: Pitbull, Rottweiler and Doberman. I would like two pitbulls, red nose and blue nose because those are what I grew up with,” said Taylor.

The 14-year-old would love a family with a dog or a family where they can adopt a dog.

“I enjoy lots of things. I enjoy painting, I enjoy football, I do want an older brother and a younger sister,” said Taylor who wants siblings to play with. “I enjoy coloring, coloring sheets, adult coloring books, I enjoy coloring with colored pencils and I enjoy doing going on walks, going to the gym. I enjoy taking my dog to the dog park.”

Taylor wants a family to accept them unconditionally and give them the support needed to grow.

“Belonging means to feel like you are at home. If you’re in foster care, for any moms out there who have been in foster care, I’m pretty sure you would know what it’s like and it doesn’t feel like home, but I would like it to at least feel home, where the heart is,” said Taylor.

Could you be the family that finally gives Taylor the home and love they so badly deserve?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Taylor here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.