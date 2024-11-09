Skip to main content
Local News

Danville Police searching for suspect after homicide

Tags: Crime, Danville
Photo of Khaleel Rodgers. (Copyright 2024 by Danville Police Department - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are currently searching for 28-year-old Khaleel Rodgers following a homicide.

Authorities said police responded to a shooting early on Saturday morning at Ten 10 Restaurant and Lounge, where they found one dead and two suffering from gunshot wounds.

DPD later identified Rodgers as the suspect. He is currently wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following:

  • Call 911
  • Call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4
  • Call investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again
  • Call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Contacting an officer directly
  • Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov
  • Use the crime tips app here

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

