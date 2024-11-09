Danville Police searching for suspect after homicide

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are currently searching for 28-year-old Khaleel Rodgers following a homicide.

Authorities said police responded to a shooting early on Saturday morning at Ten 10 Restaurant and Lounge, where they found one dead and two suffering from gunshot wounds.

DPD later identified Rodgers as the suspect. He is currently wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following:

Call 911

Call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4

Call investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again

Call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000

Contacting an officer directly

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov

Use the crime tips app here

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.